Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 244.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,408,138 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 136,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $811.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

