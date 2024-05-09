Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 449,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.71. 5,758,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,676,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

