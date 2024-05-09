Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $54.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 6.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $54,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 1,219,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,430. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.