Verus Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,198,000 after acquiring an additional 303,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.41. 5,482,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,117,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

