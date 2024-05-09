Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $39,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.98 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

