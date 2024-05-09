Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 7,707 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.62. 99,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,361. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

