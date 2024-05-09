Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 119,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,205,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

