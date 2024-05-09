Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Trading 9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 1,167,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,346,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Specifically, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 622,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,491,068.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,591,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,052,818.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 622,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $6,491,068.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,591,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,052,818.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,485,555 shares of company stock worth $24,417,961.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

