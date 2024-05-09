VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCRD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

