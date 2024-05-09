VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VFLO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 78,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.73. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $32.54.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
