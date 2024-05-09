VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Announces $0.18 Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
CIL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.
