VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.81. 9,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $66.19.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
