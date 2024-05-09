VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 21,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.