VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces $0.02 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
NASDAQ CSA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
