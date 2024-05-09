Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

