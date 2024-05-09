Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $1.10 Price Target at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.12.

SPCE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 3,094,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $402.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 7,387.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823,646 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 365,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

