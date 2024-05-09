Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $419.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 75,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

