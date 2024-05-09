Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

