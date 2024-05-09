Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. 250,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

