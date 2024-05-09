Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,903. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 90.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vistra by 323.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

