Vivo Capital LLC Acquires 7,619,047 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Geron makes up approximately 4.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $50,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Geron by 922.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 750,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Geron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Geron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 482,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Geron

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.