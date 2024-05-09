Vivo Capital LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares during the quarter. Savara makes up approximately 0.8% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Savara worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,347,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 789,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SVRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,050. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $693.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

