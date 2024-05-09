Vivo Capital LLC Makes New $6.26 Million Investment in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNFree Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 678,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of enGene stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

enGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNFree Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.