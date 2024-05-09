VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 89,546 shares.The stock last traded at $78.73 and had previously closed at $85.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get VSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSEC

VSE Trading Down 7.1 %

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after buying an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.