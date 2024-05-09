Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,676,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

