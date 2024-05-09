Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $14.72. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 569,028 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Warby Parker Stock Up 17.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $146,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 398,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Warby Parker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

