Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $207.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.70. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

