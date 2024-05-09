Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

