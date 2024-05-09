Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

