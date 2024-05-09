Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.