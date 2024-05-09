Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $527,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.