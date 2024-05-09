Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $30.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,379. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Match Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 266.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

