Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $82.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 1,300,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,393 shares of company stock valued at $440,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

