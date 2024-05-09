Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.71.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. Research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer purchased 100,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$63,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
