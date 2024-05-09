Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WES traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 748,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

