Westlake Chemical Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 24,230 shares of company stock worth $537,587 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

