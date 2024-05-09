Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weyco Group Trading Down 2.4 %

WEYS opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Weyco Group

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

