Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Whitbread Stock Up 1.4 %

WTBDY opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

