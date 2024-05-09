William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 41.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.