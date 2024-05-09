Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,815,000 after acquiring an additional 109,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,542,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,446,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 175,039 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
