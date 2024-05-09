Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WH. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WH opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

