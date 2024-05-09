Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

