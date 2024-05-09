Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 4,373,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,395. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

