Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.
NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.66 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
