Xperi’s (XPER) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 212,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xperi has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at $1,972,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 102,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,492,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,154,000 after buying an additional 87,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

