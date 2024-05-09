XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Reaches $787,765.01

XYO (XYO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. XYO has a market capitalization of $104.27 million and $787,765.01 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00780657 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $762,854.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.