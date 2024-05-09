ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $521,986.50 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $521,986.50 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00037542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

