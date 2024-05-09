Zebec Network Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $109.06 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zebec Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00208078 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $8,062,636.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.