Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.64.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.32 and a 200-day moving average of $260.78. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

