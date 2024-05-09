Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.6 %

ZD stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

